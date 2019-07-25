The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad has said that termites invaded his house and ate his primary school certificate in 1998.

Muhammad who was confirmed as the new CJN on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, said the termites devoured the documents inside in the house beyond recovery.

He said, “No portion of the certificate was salvaged.”

According to Premium Times, the claim was contained in an affidavit which the he submitted to the Senate recently to be confirmed as the head of the Supreme Court.

The top jurist was said to have sworn the affidavit on February 13, 2002, when he was a judge at the Jos Division of the Court of Appeal. Five years after, he became a judge at the Supreme Court.

However, in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him as the Chief Justice following the controversial removal of Walter Onnoghen in the lead up to 2019 general elections.

Tanko’s appointment was followed by an allegation of age falsification.

The jurist,who spent his early years on the bench as a Sharia court judge was said to have altered his date of birth from December 31, 1950, to December 31, 1953.

Tanko, however, denied the allegation, and in May 2019, a federal judge ruled in favour of the jurist on the ground that the complainant had no rights to file the lawsuit.

The court ruled that there was no evidence to back up the claim by the complainant, an Abuja-based lawyer, against Muhammad.