House of Reps Speaker commissions police station in Lagos facilitated by Gbajabiamila

News Agency Of Nigeria

The project was a commitment of the Chief of Staff to the protection of lives and properties in Surulere and it’s environs.

Abass Tajudeen and Femi Gbajabiamila [Punch Newspapers]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bode Thomas Police Station, was formerly located on Bode Thomas Road, Surulere, where it was attacked during the Endsars protest. The new station is now located at Census Area, Babs Animashaun Road, Surulere, Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Adegoke Fayoade, who received the Speaker at the station, commended Gbajabiamila for the project. Fayoade said that the project was a commitment of the Chief of Staff to the protection of lives and properties in Surulere and it’s environs.

"It shows his commitment to the security of lives and properties of residents of Lagos State. It shows that he has the interest of people in Lagos at heart.

“We will judiciously make use of the station to provide better security in this area. The station will assist in securing Surulere and its environs better as it is more central now,” he said.

The police boss urged the people in Surulere to make judicious use of the station by reporting cases to the officers there, assuring that there will be prompt response.

House of Reps Speaker commissions police station in Lagos facilitated by Gbajabiamila

