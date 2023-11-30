Father of late Dowen College student still seeking justice 2 years after

The 12-year-old's demise, allegedly stemming from severe health complications at the Lagos-based school, has prompted an ongoing legal battle.

Addressing reporters in Warri, Oromoni conveyed the somber news of his son's continued presence in the morgue, awaiting justice to be served in the ongoing court case.

The grieving father expressed his determination to see the pursuit of justice through to its logical conclusion.

The late Sylvester Oromoni Jr. reportedly succumbed to health issues at a private hospital in Warri, Delta State, after what has been described as a series of traumatic incidents at Dowen College.

It is alleged that the 12-year-old was subjected to physical abuse, including being forcibly given a concussion to drink by five senior students.

"As the father of the deceased, I cannot be tired or discouraged from pursuing justice. I have promised my son to get him justice even if it will take thirty years to achieve it."

November 30, 2023, marks the second anniversary of Sylvester Oromoni Jr.'s passing, yet his body remains in the morgue, awaiting the resolution of the legal proceedings.