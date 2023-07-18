ADVERTISEMENT
'Sustainability, key consideration in establishing rural roads construction' – RAAMP

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bodinga said this on Monday, July 17, 2023 at a stakeholders workshop on development of bills for the establishment of Rural Access Road Agency (RARA) and State Road Fund (SRF) in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he RAAMP, a third-generation rural access project, keyed into by 19 states including Kaduna, aims at strengthening institutional and financing base for the sustainable management of state and rural networks.

It is funded through contributions from the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD). The project is being supported by the International Development Association (IDA), a subsidiary of the World Bank, and the L’Agence Francaise de Development (French Development Agency or AFD).

Bodinga lamented that after construction of roads, they deteriorate thereby not reaching the expected life span. He, therefore, said establishment of the RARA and SRF would be a mechanism to address the issue of sustainability by ensuring maintenance of the investment.

The coordinator noted that in ensuring establishment of the RARA and SRF, they consulted major stakeholders including private sector.

The project consultant has also done an in-depth review of major revenues in Kaduna State and possibilities of establishing the RARA and SRF,” Bodinga said.

He said a draft bill would be presented to the stakeholders in the workshop to determine how the bill would be processed.

“The draft bill is the culmination of rigorous research, thoughtful deliberations and invaluable input received from various stakeholders in the agriculture and transportation sector,” he added.

Also, the State Coordinator of Kaduna RAAMP, Mr Zubairu Abubakar, said the workshop would afford stakeholders the opportunity to share ideas, experiences and offer actionable recommendations on how to develop the bill for establishing the RARA and SRF in Kaduna.

He also said the workshop would generate ideas on establishing, finance and institutional frameworks that would ensure sustained maintenance and management of the rural road network.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Kaduna Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Kabiru Mainasidi, said significance of a robust and well-connected rural road network could not be overstated.

Mainasidi, represented by a Director in the Ministry, Mr Bege Bungwon, said rural roads formed the bedrock of inclusive development, economic growth and social cohesion within communities.

“The RARA and SRF, if established in Kaduna, would catalyse the growth of agri-businesses, enable the agriculture sector to flourish and contribute to the overall economic prosperity of the state,” he said.

Beyond economic benefits, Mainasidi also noted that a comprehensive rural road network played pivotal role in ensuring equitable access to education and healthcare services.

He lamented the state of rural areas, pointing out that inadequate road infrastructure had hindered the progress and prosperity of the people for long time. He urged the stakeholders to give realistic and implementable contributions to the realisation of establishing the RARA and SRF.

NAN reports that some of the stakeholders in the workshop included the Nigerian Society of Engineers, LG Chairmen, Motorcycle Riders Association, members of the state assembly and trade unions, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

