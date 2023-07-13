Suspension of Max Air won’t affect transportation of pilgrims – NAHCON

The commission’s Deputy Director, Information and Publication, Malam Mousa Ubandawaki, made the clarification in a statement on Thursday in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Max Air is one of the Nigerian airlines approved by the Federal Government to transport 16,326 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia and back to the country after the 2023 hajj ritual.

Ubandawaki said that the clarification became necessary to assuage and calm pilgrims and relatives back at home that the suspension order was limited to max air domestic services which does not affect their charter and international operations.

“Consequent upon the indefinite suspension of Max Air domestic operations by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), it is imperative to clarify that the suspension does not and won’t affect the ongoing Hajj airlift operation in Saudi Arabia.

“This is because the clamp down was on the Airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft which has been the crux of the NCAA audit query for some time. The aircraft being used for the transportation of Nigerian pilgrims is not the same as the one on their domestic route.

“Therefore, the commission wishes to assure all Nigerians and the pilgrims in particular, that the ongoing transportation of Nigerian pilgrims will continue undisturbed and that the Airline will continue to utilize the slots allocated to it by the Saudi General Authority in Civil Aviation (GACA) unhindered.”

Ubandawaki, who thanked all Nigerians and pilgrims for their patience and perseverance, assured of the commission’s commitment to transport all pilgrims to Nigeria in record time.

NAN reports that NCAA has suspended the operations of all Boeing 737 aircraft in Max Air fleet.

The suspension was issued through a letter dated July 12, and titled “Suspension of parts A3 and D43 of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air with immediate effect.”

The letter was signed by Capt. Ibrahim Dambazau, Director, Operations Training and Licensing, NCAA, on behalf of Capt. Musa Nuhu, Director General, NCAA.

NAN reports that Part A3 deals with the airline’s aircraft authorisation and D43 deals with Aircraft Listing of the operations specification issued to Max Air Ltd.

According to the letter, “The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) hereby suspends Parts A3 (Aircraft Authorisation) and D43 (Aircraft Listing) of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air Ltd. with regards to the operations of the Boeing B737 aircraft type in your fleet.