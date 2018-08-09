Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Suspected Boko Haram murder 15 soldiers, NEMA official in Borno

Boko Haram Suspected terrorists murder 15 soldiers, NEMA official in Borno

The ambush and eventual death of 15 soldiers and a NEMA official occurred on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in Damask area of Borno.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Suspected Boko Haram murder 15 soldiers, NEMA official in Borno play

The ambush and eventual death of 15 soldiers and a NEMA official occurred on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in Damask area of Borno.

(Punch)

15 soldiers and an official of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, have been killed by suspected Boko Haram members in Borno.

According to a report by New York Times, the soldiers and the NEMA official were killed during an ambush by the insurgents.

The death of the soldiers, according to the report, is coming weeks after 20 troops allegedly went missing in an attack.

It was further reported that the ambush and eventual death of the soldiers and NEMA official occurred on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in Damask area of Borno.

Military sources confirms soldiers' death

In the report, military sources confirmed to New York Times that 15 soldiers and NEMA officials were killed in the ambush on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

ALSO READ: Troops arrest wanted Boko Haram member in Borno IDP camp

"We lost 15 troops. Our men were carrying out digging of trenches at Damasak yesterday when the Boko Haram terrorists opened fire on them," the report quoted a military personel.

Displaced Nigerians are not going back home because of Boko Haram play

A Nigerian army convoy on its way to Bama

(The Guardian UK/Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters)

 

In a statement by NEMA , the death of an official in the attack was confirmed.

"The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja and the management staff have been thrown into mourning following a death of a staff who was killed by Boko Haram yesterday in Damasak, Borno state," the statement said.

2 suicide bombers kill selves, injure 3 in Maiduguri

Two suspected Boko Haram bombers were killed when they detonated their explosive vests in a neighbourhood in Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday, August 5, 2018, injuring three residents.

According to a report by Premium Times, the twin explosions rocked the Borno State capital around 7pm in Kaleri which is located behind the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The suicide bombers, a male and a female, were reported to have walked to one of the houses near Kaleri market and knocked at the gate while pretending to be visitors.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mathew Seiyefa 6 things you should know about the new DSS bossbullet
2 Saraki Read Senate President's full statement at world press conferencebullet
3 DSS Mattew Seiyefa replaces Lawal Daura as agency's DGbullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Troops arrest wanted sect member in Borno IDP camp
Boko Haram 2 suicide bombers kill selves, injure 3 in Maiduguri
X3M Ideas This 6-year-old Nigerian agency is staking a claim in Africa’s multi-billion Dollar advertising industry
In Sokoto Helicopter reportedly crashes 50km away from state capital
Boko Haram Army rescues 15-year-old girl that escaped from terrorist's camp
Boko Haram Army kills 16 insurgents, recover weapons in Borno
Boko Haram Army neutralises 16 insurgents, recover weapons cache in Borno
Nigerian Varsities See the top 20 universities with the most employable graduates in Nigeria
Buhari President leaves Abuja for Togo on Sunday, to attend Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS Summits
Boko Haram Army reunites 4 children, kidnapped 2 years ago by terrorists, with families

Local

SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldier
Ibrahim Idris Inspector-General of Police seeks closer ties with PSC
Senators, House of Reps members to reconvene on August 14
NASS Senators, House of Reps members to reconvene on August 14
Okorocha Imo State Gov. declares 2-day public holiday for reg, PVC collection
Ramadan: Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents
In Lagos 2019: APC Deaf Group drums support for Ambode