Suspected Boko Haram murder 15 soldiers, NEMA official in Borno

news

15 soldiers and an official of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, have been killed by suspected Boko Haram members in Borno.

According to a report by New York Times, the soldiers and the NEMA official were killed during an ambush by the insurgents.

The death of the soldiers, according to the report, is coming weeks after 20 troops allegedly went missing in an attack.

It was further reported that the ambush and eventual death of the soldiers and NEMA official occurred on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in Damask area of Borno.

Military sources confirms soldiers' death

In the report, military sources confirmed to New York Times that 15 soldiers and NEMA officials were killed in the ambush on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

ALSO READ: Troops arrest wanted Boko Haram member in Borno IDP camp

"We lost 15 troops. Our men were carrying out digging of trenches at Damasak yesterday when the Boko Haram terrorists opened fire on them," the report quoted a military personel.

In a statement by NEMA , the death of an official in the attack was confirmed.

"The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja and the management staff have been thrown into mourning following a death of a staff who was killed by Boko Haram yesterday in Damasak, Borno state," the statement said.

2 suicide bombers kill selves, injure 3 in Maiduguri

Two suspected Boko Haram bombers were killed when they detonated their explosive vests in a neighbourhood in Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday, August 5, 2018, injuring three residents.

According to a report by Premium Times, the twin explosions rocked the Borno State capital around 7pm in Kaleri which is located behind the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The suicide bombers, a male and a female, were reported to have walked to one of the houses near Kaleri market and knocked at the gate while pretending to be visitors.