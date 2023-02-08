ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Bayo Wahab

A seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro, halted the move on Wednesday, February 8, 2022

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)
A seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro, halted the move on Wednesday, February 8, 2022.

Three state governments had dragged the Federal Government to Supreme Court over the scarcity of old and new Naira notes due to the (CBN) naira redesign policy.

Details later…

