BREAKING: Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap
A seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro, halted the move on Wednesday, February 8, 2022
Three state governments had dragged the Federal Government to Supreme Court over the scarcity of old and new Naira notes due to the (CBN) naira redesign policy.
Details later…
