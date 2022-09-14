Supreme Court stands down Ebonyi PDP governorship suit for judgment

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Odii and Sen. Joseph Obinna Ogba had locked horn in a legal battle over who was validly elected as the party’s candidate for the next year’s poll in the party’s primaries that took place at different occasions in the state.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had, recently, declared the senator representing Ebonyi Central Zone, Ogba, as the governorship candidate of the part in the state.

But Mr Odii, unsatisfied with the court decision, filed an appeal at the apex court.