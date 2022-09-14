RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Supreme Court stands down Ebonyi PDP governorship suit for judgment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Supreme Court has stood down the judgment on the dispute over who is the lawful governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi for the 2023 election for 3pm today.

Supreme Court of Nigeria, (Premium Times)
Supreme Court of Nigeria, (Premium Times)

A five-member panel, headed by Justice Amina Augie, announced on Wednesday that the judgment would be rendered by 3pm today after entertaining final submissions from lawyers to parties in the appeal marked: SC/CV/ 939/2022 filed by Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Odii and Sen. Joseph Obinna Ogba had locked horn in a legal battle over who was validly elected as the party’s candidate for the next year’s poll in the party’s primaries that took place at different occasions in the state.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had, recently, declared the senator representing Ebonyi Central Zone, Ogba, as the governorship candidate of the part in the state.

But Mr Odii, unsatisfied with the court decision, filed an appeal at the apex court.

The five-member panel stood down the matter for judgment after counsel for the parties adopted their processes and presented their arguments.

News Agency Of Nigeria
