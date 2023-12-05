Supreme Court dismisses PDP application seeking Gov Uzodimma’s removal

Ihedioha was praying the court to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to him as the validly elected governor of the state in the 2019 election.

Delivering the judgement on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Justice Tijjani Abubakar, ruled that Ihedioha and PDP's application lacked merit, and was frivolous and vexatious.

The judge said the court lacked jurisdiction to determine the matter, adding that the 60 days stipulated to hear the election matter had since elapsed, ThePunch reports.

Justice Abubakar also fined Counsel for the PDP, Mike Ozekhome, ₦40 million for bringing the matter to court.

Ihedioha served as governor of Imo State from 2019 to 2020.

He was removed from office in January 2020, by the Supreme Court which declared Uzodimma as the authentic winner of the 2019 governorship election.

Meanwhile, Uzodimma has completed the tenure of the 2019 election and has been re-elected for a second term.