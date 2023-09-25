Supreme Court denies link between fire incident, tribunal proceedings

Speaking to reporters, Akande clarified that the fire, which engulfed one chamber of the Supreme Court, was promptly extinguished with the use of fire extinguishers, preventing further damage.

He stated, "The items destroyed in that chamber were limited to books, stationery, and various computer gadgets. Fortunately, our extensive e-library contains digital copies of these books, and physical copies can easily be replenished in the chamber.

"Therefore, there is no correlation between this incident and the Presidential Election Petition, contrary to public speculation."