Supreme Court denies link between fire incident, tribunal proceedings

Ima Elijah

The fire engulfed one chamber of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)
Speaking to reporters, Akande clarified that the fire, which engulfed one chamber of the Supreme Court, was promptly extinguished with the use of fire extinguishers, preventing further damage.

He stated, "The items destroyed in that chamber were limited to books, stationery, and various computer gadgets. Fortunately, our extensive e-library contains digital copies of these books, and physical copies can easily be replenished in the chamber.

"Therefore, there is no correlation between this incident and the Presidential Election Petition, contrary to public speculation."

Akande continued to assure the public, stating, "Matters related to presidential elections are not deliberated within the chamber, and documents pertaining to such issues are not stored there."

Supreme Court denies link between fire incident, tribunal proceedings

