BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Ima Elijah

It has been reported that offices belonging to three Justices have been tragically consumed by the flames.

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]
Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

As of the time this report is filled, authorities are scrambling to determine the origin of the fire, which has already consumed a section of the esteemed Supreme Court complex. The blaze broke out in the early hours of Monday, September 25, 2023, catching many by surprise.

Fire in SC [Politics Nigeria]
Fire in SC [Politics Nigeria]
During the Arise TV breakfast show, "The Morning Show," Reuben Abati, an anchor, expressed his concerns, stating, "We don't know. The breaking news says it's an attack, so it must be investigated even on the surface of it. It's disturbing."

Amidst the chaos, the broadcast show also reported that offices belonging to three Justices have been tragically consumed by the flames.

Ima Elijah

