Super Eagles vow to win AFCON for fans who died watching South Africa game

The players also vowed to honour the memory of the departed Nigerians by winning the final match against the hosts Ivory Coast and lifting the trophy.

The promise is coming on the heels of the tragic reports across the country after the Super Eagles secured a final berth against South Africa on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

No fewer than six Nigerians reportedly died during and after the tense rivalry clash, which the Super Eagles won 4-2 on penalties.

Among the deceased were a former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Cairo Ojougboh and the Deputy Registrar of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Ayuba Abdullahi.

Reacting to the development before the teams' dinner on Thursday night, the captain of the side, Ahmed Musa, called for a one-minute silence for the dead and asked another member of the squad, Chidozie Awaziem, to pray for the departed.

“Yesterday, we lost four good Nigerians because of the game and hold a minute silence ….they need our support right now, and Insha Allah, on Sunday we are going to lift that trophy for them,” Musa said in a short video clip.

The video also captured coach Jose Peseiro and members of his coaching staff paying tribute to the deceased.

During the short prayer, the 27-year-old central defender who plays for Primeira Liga club Boavista asked for God's protection of Nigerians who will watch the final match between them and the hosts.

