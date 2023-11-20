ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sun Africa pledges $2.2 billion for power infrastructure in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sun Africa’s financing partners, ING Bank and Citi also emphasised their commitment up to US$10 billion in financing projects in the coming years.

Sun Africa pledges $2.2 billion for power infrastructure in Nigeria [ThisNigeria]
Sun Africa pledges $2.2 billion for power infrastructure in Nigeria [ThisNigeria]

Recommended articles

Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Public Relations to the Minister of Power, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Tunji said that the commitment, which was formalised during the week, was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, after a meeting with representatives of Sun Africa led by its Chairman, Goran Rajsic.

The minister said that the initial phase of the project would focus on delivering 961 Megawatts peak (MWp) of solar Photovoltaics (PV) infrastructure and 455MWh of battery energy storage, valued at approximately $2.2 billion dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Sun Africa, with its partners, is set to implement this transformative project in the coming months,” he said.

According to Adelabu, as Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria faces significant demands for new power infrastructure to support economic needs and transition to a sustainable power mix.

"The commitment from all parties involved, ensures a close collaboration to execute this vital renewable power infrastructure, addressing the nation’s requirements,” he added.

On his part, Rajsic thanked the partners for their support in designing the cutting edge project, featuring leading solar PV and battery storage technologies, financed with affordable, long-term debt under OECD guidelines.

The OECD Guidelines are for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct; the guidelines are recommendations jointly addressed by governments of multinational enterprises to enhance the business contribution to sustainable development and address adverse impacts associated with business activities on people.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Sun Africa’s financing partners, ING Bank and Citi, had also emphasised their commitment up to US$10 billion in financing projects in the coming years.

"This support extends to both the initial phase and future developments.

"Additionally, Sun Africa is collaborating with Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, its Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) partner, by playing a pivotal role in providing services for the initial project phase.

"The Joint efforts signify a remarkable milestone in advancing sustainable and reliable energy solutions for Nigerians, aligning with the commitment to driving positive change through innovative renewable energy solutions,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Aliyu calls on leaders to eradicate societal ills, focus on national growth

Gov Aliyu calls on leaders to eradicate societal ills, focus on national growth

Group decries alarming rate of youths involvement in illicit drugs

Group decries alarming rate of youths involvement in illicit drugs

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state

Petroleum tanker drivers threaten to exit NUPENG amid call for leadership resignation

Petroleum tanker drivers threaten to exit NUPENG amid call for leadership resignation

NEDC offers relief materials to fire victims at Muna IDP camp, Maiduguri

NEDC offers relief materials to fire victims at Muna IDP camp, Maiduguri

Sun Africa pledges $2.2 billion for power infrastructure in Nigeria

Sun Africa pledges $2.2 billion for power infrastructure in Nigeria

Gov Nwifuru says Ebonyi will return mission schools to owners by December

Gov Nwifuru says Ebonyi will return mission schools to owners by December

Tinubu’s administration on track to address humanitarian crises - UN envoy

Tinubu’s administration on track to address humanitarian crises - UN envoy

Philip Shaibu declares governorship ambition, challenges Obaseki’s leadership

Philip Shaibu declares governorship ambition, challenges Obaseki’s leadership

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances (Channels Television)

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances

Nyesom Wike.

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

INEC is expected to announce the winner of the election in Bayelsa state anytime soon. [Channels TV]

INEC finally concludes collation of results in Bayelsa