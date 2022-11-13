RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sultan urges Nigerians to pray against floods, disasters

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III on Saturday urged Nigerians to pray against recurrence of flood and other natural disasters in the country.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]
Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Abubakar made the call during the coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to Alhaji Farouq Umar, the 12th Emir of Katagum, in Azare headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Recommended articles

Represented by the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, the Sultan noted that all natural disasters like floods were ordained by Almighty Allah and should be accepted in good faith.

“We are also here to sympathise with our brothers and sisters who have died or affected by the recent floods in the country,” he said, adding there is nothing one can do in such a situation than to accept whatever happens in good faith.

The Sultan lauded Gov. Bala Mohammed for the presentation of the Staff of Office to one of the flag bearers of Usman Danfodio Caliphate.

“The governor has done well by taking this bold step to the coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to the Emir of Katagum today,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Vice-President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar attended the event.

Others were the governors of Sokoto and Gombe States, Aminu Tambuwal and Inuwa Yahaya, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Yelwaji Katagum as well as top government functionaries and traditional rulers across the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Makinde’s appointment of another Babaloja-General unconstitutional- Jimoh

Makinde’s appointment of another Babaloja-General unconstitutional- Jimoh

Senate President loses media aide

Senate President loses media aide

Sultan urges Nigerians to pray against floods, disasters

Sultan urges Nigerians to pray against floods, disasters

David Mark buries son amidst tears in Otukpo

David Mark buries son amidst tears in Otukpo

Senate orders contractor to speedily complete N30bn NASS project

Senate orders contractor to speedily complete N30bn NASS project

Victim of Bodija robbery attack still alive – Police

Victim of Bodija robbery attack still alive – Police

Lagos govt. prepares over 1,200 for retirement in Jan/July 2023

Lagos govt. prepares over 1,200 for retirement in Jan/July 2023

NEITI seeks women involvement in crude oil value chain

NEITI seeks women involvement in crude oil value chain

Igbinedion names teaching hospital after Oyakhilome

Igbinedion names teaching hospital after Oyakhilome

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

One of the vehicles attacked in Maiduguri . (@Topboychriss/Twitter)

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke and Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila (SkyDaily)

ASUU vs FG: Why Federal Govt won’t pay lecturers full salaries

Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

Police confirm Ifeanyi Adeleke drowned