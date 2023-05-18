The sports category has moved to a new website.
Sultan directs Muslims to look for Dhul-Qadah crescent

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sultan prayed Allah to help the Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty.

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto. [NAN]
Abubakar gave the directive in a statement on Thursday signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council of Sokoto.

It reads, “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that, Friday 19th May 2023, which is equivalent to 29th day of Shawwal 1444AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Dhul-Qadah 1444AH.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Dhul-Qadah 1444AH on Friday and report its sighting to the nearest District or village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dhul-Qadah, one of the four sacred months in Islam is the 11th in the Islamic calendar which comes before the month of Dhul-Hajj.

News Agency Of Nigeria

