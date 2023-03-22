Sultan declares Thursday 1st day of Ramadan

Abubakar announced the sighting of the new crescent in Sokoto on Wednesday in a radio and television broadcast.

He said the new moon was sighted in different parts of the country and that reports of the moon sighting were received from Muslim leaders and organisations from across the country.

“After due verification and authentication by the national moon sighting committee and states committees’ confirmation, as well as routine scrutiny, I hereby announce the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan signifying the end of Sha’aban 1444 AH.

”In accordance with Islamic law, Muslims are to commence fasting on Thursday accordingly,” he declared.

The sultan urged Muslim faithful to devote themselves fully to the worship of Allah throughout the holy month, urging them to use the period to pray for the progress, peace and prosperity of the nation.

“We have chosen leaders that will take the affairs of our country and States in some months to come, we should continue to pray for them in order to be able to redeem their promises to us.

“No one should maltreat anyone or cause destruction that will affect our relationships especially against those perceived to be political opponents.

“Elections have come and gone and winners have emerged as destined by God, so let every Muslim reconcile in the spirit of brotherhood, love, peace and unity.

“Islam was built on five pillars, and peace, unity and brotherhood among Muslims were basic and fundamental ingredients to strengthen the religion.

”We should not break relationships because of politics. We should live peacefully with one another irrespective of religious and tribal difference,” Abubakar said.

The sultan also called on wealthy individuals to assist the poor and stressed the need for increased religious tolerance and brotherhood in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar in which Muslim faithful observe one month fast.