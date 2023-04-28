Sudan War: Nigerians among 7000 people stranded at Egyptian borders

Thousands of people who flee Sudan, after a three-day ceasefire that expired on the evening of Thursday, April 27, 2023, were stuck at the borders of the North African country.

However, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has called on relevant authorities in Egypt to allow the fleeing travellers to transit to their destinations.

While making the call on Thursday, Dabiri-Erewa said the travellers including Nigerian students were not being allowed to cross the border into Egypt since their arrival on Thursday evening.

According to her, the border was already closed when the students got there, adding that they would proceed to the airport on Friday morning.

“The Nigerian mission in Egypt has been working tirelessly on this as the Egyptian authorities are insisting on visas by fellow Africans to transit back to their countries.

“She appeals to the Egyptian authorities to kindly allow the already traumatised travellers to transit to their final destinations in various countries in Africa”, she said in a statement signed by the commission.