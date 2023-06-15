ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Subsidy: Shettima-led NEC considers ₦702.9bn allowance request for workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee is composed of Governor of Kebbi State as Chairman, Governor of Anambra representing the South East geopolitical zone and the Governor of Benue, representing the North Central.

Vice President Kashim Shettima presides over maiden NEC meeting of the Tinubu administration. [Twitter:Presidency]
Vice President Kashim Shettima presides over maiden NEC meeting of the Tinubu administration. [Twitter:Presidency]

Recommended articles

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State briefed State House correspondents after NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that it was resolved that a committee be set up to appraise the recommendation with regards to how funds would be sourced and the mode of disbursement.

“NEC has taken very far reaching decisions and deliberations on the issue of the removal of petroleum Premium Motor Spirit subsidy and its general impact on the economy, the federation and the sub nationals, including workers and everybody, that are vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Specifically on the issue of National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, NEC has received recommendations on the various ways and means that the country can use whatever increases that we have in the revenue to mitigate the impact that is going to make on the lives of our workers and all those people involved.

“They gave us a scenario recommending that there should be a consequential adjustment, estimated at 702.9 billion as part of the allowances that should be given as petroleum allowance to all workers and as well as a 23 or 25 billion monthly offer to cushion the effect on workers.

“There were other suggestion that will go a long way in making sure that there is review of salaries and wages.

“In addition to the palliative, government looked at all the issues, the challenges and problems holistically and set up a small committee of council to review and come up with a term of reference to organised areas, specifically where this palliative can come and how it will be dispensed to alleviate the problem of workers and other vulnerable groups.’’

According to him, the committee is composed of Governor of Kebbi State as Chairman, Governor of Anambra representing the South East geopolitical zone and the Governor of Benue, representing the North Central.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed listed others as the Governor of Kaduna State representing North West, Governor of Cross River, South South, Governor of Oyo State, representing South West while he, Mohammed, represented North East.

He said that relevant agencies were also included in the committee.

“They comprised the Budget Office, representative of the CBN, representative of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, representative of NNPC Ltd, representative of Trade Union Council and Nigerian Labour Congress.

“And of course, Rukayat El-Rufai, so that we can sit within two weeks to come up with recommendation to NEC for a holistic decision that will be taken immediately to alleviate the problem that may be encountered by the removal of the subsidy,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ikpeazu’s claim of leaving ₦24bn in Abia false – Otti's aide

Ikpeazu’s claim of leaving ₦24bn in Abia false – Otti's aide

Private varsity VCs, registrars sings Tinubu's praise over Student Loan Act

Private varsity VCs, registrars sings Tinubu's praise over Student Loan Act

Arewa youths laud Tinubu’s suspension of EFCC chairman

Arewa youths laud Tinubu’s suspension of EFCC chairman

Subsidy: Shettima-led NEC considers ₦702.9bn allowance request for workers

Subsidy: Shettima-led NEC considers ₦702.9bn allowance request for workers

Global Fund approves $1 billion for Nigeria’s fight against TB, malaria

Global Fund approves $1 billion for Nigeria’s fight against TB, malaria

Dabiri-Erewa’s Twitter account hacked again, NiDCOM alerts Nigerians

Dabiri-Erewa’s Twitter account hacked again, NiDCOM alerts Nigerians

I was betrayed - Yari reacts to losing senate president election to Akpabio

I was betrayed - Yari reacts to losing senate president election to Akpabio

INEC tenders Tinubu’s biodata form, BVAS report for 36 states, FCT in court

INEC tenders Tinubu’s biodata form, BVAS report for 36 states, FCT in court

Japa: Reps reject motion seeking to ban Nigerians from migrating

Japa: Reps reject motion seeking to ban Nigerians from migrating

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele