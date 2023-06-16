Subsidy Removal: Niger govt to provide free transport for schools pupils

Governor Umar Bago of Niger, stated this when he received a delegation from the National Examination Council (NECO) led by the Registrar of the council, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, in Minna on Friday.

Bago said that his administration had also made basic education free and compulsory as part of efforts to encourage schools enrolment.

He challenged the management of NECO to wake up to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) so as to add value to the state.

“The state is privileged to host NECO and other federal institutions, we have enjoyed cordial relationship, but we have not felt the presence of the council in terms of CSR.

“The council could start by sponsoring competition in schools like debates and essays, this will create more awareness of the existence of the council in the state,” he said.

The governor assure of his administration’s collaboration with the council and urged the council to write a letter through him to the Governor’s Forum with a view to recover outstanding debt owed the council by states.

Earlier, Wushishi, said the visit was to congratulate the governor on his election and to seek his administration’s patronage of NECO organised examinations.

Wushishi noted that the number of those that register for Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) internal in the state was declining.

He said that in 2022, 36,891 candidates registered, out of which 36,725 sat for the examination.

He added that 18,674 earned five credit and above including English and Mathematics, representing 50.8 per cent, while 27,611 got five credit and above representing 75.18 per cent.