Subsidy Removal: Kano gov begs petrol marketers to revert to old price

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Bature Dawakin-Tofa, on Thursday in Kano.

Yusuf said he was aware that the marketers still had old products in stock that were supposed to be sold at the previous pricing.

“To reduce the needless hardship on the state’s citizens, the marketers should exercise some restraint and quickly reopen all filling stations with available products in stock to sell at the former price.

“As a concerned Governor, I am disheartened to see our dear people of Kano suffering as a result of an unjustified fuel hike, and the situation must be stopped right away,” the governor said.

Kano state, according to the governor, is the commercial hub for the country’s northern region as well as certain countries in West Africa, and its bustling populace continues to enjoy favourable business conditions.