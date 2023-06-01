The sports category has moved to a new website.
Subsidy removal is in the interest of Nigerians, says ex minister Adegoroye

News Agency Of Nigeria

He expressed hope that the decision would alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

Prince Ademola Adegoroye (NAN)
Adegoroye, in a statement by his Media Office on Wednesday, in Abuja, expressed hope that the decision would alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

He said this could be achieved by implementing policies that would cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.

The former minister recalled that the president had made the pronouncement of subsidy removal even before emerging as president.

“He (Tinubu) said subsidy is a canker-worm that has stifled our economy and it only fans the embers of corruption, thus, retaining it will do us no good,” Adegoroye quoted the president as saying.

According to Adegoroye, the president’s move shows he is coming to work for Nigeria and not to play politics with us.

He said: “Nigerians ought to be prepared as notice was given. We pray for more sincere leaders like President Tinubu.

“Let Nigerians be assured that this is a government that cares for their welfare and as such, Mr President will shortly take well-considered measures to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians arising from the no subsidy regime.”

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that the president during his inaugural speech pronounced the removal of subsidy in the country.

