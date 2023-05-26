The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nigerian scholar receives Bowling Green State University Distinguished Service award

Nurudeen Shotayo

Among numerous highly accomplished nominees, Abass stood out as one of the three outstanding individuals who epitomized excellence.

Nigerian scholar, Suara Abass.
Nigerian scholar, Suara Abass.

The award was presented to Abass by President Rodney K. Rogers, Ph.D., during the 27th Annual Gregory T. DeCrane Applauding Excellence Ceremony, which took place on Thursday, April 20th, 2023, at the Lenhart Grand Ballroom.

The President's Award for Distinguished Service is the highest form of recognition granted to individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication, well-roundedness, and significant contributions to both the University and the Bowling Green community.

Among numerous highly accomplished nominees, Abass stood out as one of the three outstanding individuals who epitomized excellence.

Abass, renowned for his exemplary leadership and active involvement in various university organizations and committees, served as a valued member of the Student Organization Allocation Board (SOAB).

This group is responsible for allocating resources and funding to Recognized Student Organizations (RSOs), thereby enriching the co-curricular education of the entire student body.

Additionally, Abass made noteworthy contributions to the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Committee (FAAC), where he offered valuable insights into the university's fiscal matters and budgetary concerns.

In 2022, Abass also received a $10,000 grant from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). His exceptional leadership skills and dedication to advancing sports initiatives led to his selection as one of the thirteen recipients recognized as Ethnic Minority leaders.

Abass holds a Higher National Diploma in Business Administration and Management from the esteemed Yaba College of Technology. He has also earned a Sport Business Management certificate from the renowned Lagos Business School.

In pursuit of further academic excellence, Abass obtained a Master's of Education degree with a specialization in Sport Administration from Bowling Green State University.

President Rodney K. Rogers commended Abass and the other award recipients for their remarkable achievements and contributions to the university and the wider community. The President's Award for Distinguished Service stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and their positive impact on the Bowling Green State University campus.

