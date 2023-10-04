ADVERTISEMENT
Students to undertake drug test before admission – UniAbuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

University of Abuja
University of Abuja

Na’allah, who made this known at the 27th Pre- Convocation briefing in Abuja on Wednesday said the institution is working with NDLEA to help students involved in drug abuse and to rehabilitate them.

He said the drug status of students is important in order to help students to be free from drugs.

However, he said the students would not be sent out from school if involved in drug abuse, but rather be rehabilitated in collaboration with the NDLEA.

The vice chancellor also disclosed that 7,128 undergraduate students would be graduating at the school’s convocation slated for Saturday, Oct. 7.

He listed those that would be graduating to also include 100 PhDs, 326 academic Masters, and 346 Professional Masters.

He said 40 students would be graduating with First Class, 474 with Second Class Upper, 944 Second Class Lower, and 174 with 3rd Class and One Pass degree.

He, however, said the university had banned the Pass degree going forward.

He added that the university would also confer an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Letters on Prof. Toyin Falola of the University of Texas, Houston for his role in the development and growth of the institution and other African universities at large.

The vice chancellor also explained that the institution would be introducing the Russian language as part of the general courses that students must pass before graduating.

This, he said is to make new knowledge available to students.

“The university has developed into a global university with the offering of different languages, which include Japanese, French, and Portuguese among others.

“Efforts are though being made to bring in full some of the foreign languages as degrees programmes, the varsity has made it a compulsory in General Studies that every student must study and pass a foreign language before graduation.

“We are going to offer the Russian language in addition to the foreign languages we offer. Students are made to offer and pass one of these foreign languages,” he said.

While noting the efforts made by the university to achieve its mandates, he said it has embarked on fundraising for alumni, and philanthropists and also identifying foundations that would help in sponsoring research, training, and others.

He also disclosed the National Universities Commission (NUC) had approved 26 new academic programmes for the university.

According to him, the university will now offer some of the new courses starting from the 2023/2024 academic session.

The courses include Nursing, Communication and Media Studies, Pharmacy, Tourism and hospitality, and Agricultural engineering, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

