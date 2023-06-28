'Structure of my govt will soon start taking shape' - Makinde assures

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group was led by the state assembly’s deputy speaker, Abiodun Fadeyi, and the state’s former deputy governor, Taofeek Arapaja.

“We have started. The House of Assembly on Tuesday cleared some commissioner-nominees, and more appointments will be made soon.

“So, our people shouldn’t think that we will be moving slowly this time around,” the governor said.

Makinde, while congratulating the Muslim faithful, appreciated them for standing by his administration. He recalled that some people tried to divide the state along religious lines by sowing seeds of discord during the last electioneering campaign “but they didn’t succeed.

“I thank God that we have a united Oyo state, irrespective of religious affiliation.”

Earlier, Muslim faithful in their hundreds gathered at the Ibadan Central Prayer Ground at Agodi where they observed prayers to mark the Eid-el-Kabir.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Sheik AbdulGaniy Agbotomokekere, charged all Muslims to always abide with the Islamic doctrine and abstain from things which negate the practice of Islam.

“I also urge you to sustain the peaceful coexistence with people of other faith,” he said.

