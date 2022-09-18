RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Strike: Group urges ASUU to be responsible in its negotiations

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enugu-based Progressive Students Movement (PSM) has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to be responsible in its negotiations to resolve the ongoing strike and consider suffering of Nigerian students.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)
Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

The PSM also urged the Federal Government to withdraw its law suit against ASUU at the Industrial Court “as this will further waste the already wasted time of Nigerian students”.

Recommended articles

The President of PSM, Mr Bestman Okereafor, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

Okereafor noted that it was regrettable that the strike had been allowed to linger beyond seven months.

The PSM boss, while appealing for a compromise between both parties, enumerated the recent losses caused by the lingering strike.

“It is regrettable that actions of both parties have led to shutting down of universities for seven months over the continuous strike which has obviously drastically affected the academic calendars.

“The continuous strike has also deprived university students from joining their polytechnic counterparts in mobilising and partaking in National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“ Information at our disposal reveals a UNIBEN staff committed suicide few weeks ago,” he said.

He appealed to well meaning Nigerians, especially prominent leaders and respected traditional rulers, to prevail on both parties to shift grounds and find a middle ground for an amicable agreement.

He noted that Nigerian students had remained at the receiving end of each academic strike.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano lawmaker donates 278 bags of rice to flood victims

Kano lawmaker donates 278 bags of rice to flood victims

Anglican Church holds special service for late Queen Elizabeth in Abuja

Anglican Church holds special service for late Queen Elizabeth in Abuja

Niger APC gubernatorial candidate vows to enthrone a proactive govt

Niger APC gubernatorial candidate vows to enthrone a proactive govt

Strike: Group urges ASUU to be responsible in its negotiations

Strike: Group urges ASUU to be responsible in its negotiations

Reps resume plenary on Tuesday at temporary chamber

Reps resume plenary on Tuesday at temporary chamber

Kachikwu: ADC expels Presidential candidate over anti-party activities

Kachikwu: ADC expels Presidential candidate over anti-party activities

NANS to shut down all airports until ASUU strike is over

NANS to shut down all airports until ASUU strike is over

Labour Party supporters hold solidary rally for Peter Obi in Anambra

Labour Party supporters hold solidary rally for Peter Obi in Anambra

Umahi denies ordering police to teargas Obidients in Ebonyi

Umahi denies ordering police to teargas Obidients in Ebonyi

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Eiye boys

Oba’s son hire gunmen to attack him inside palace in Ogun

Fraud suspect, Chidozie Collins Obasi. [Twitter:@FBIPhiladelphia]

How wanted Nigerian carried out over $31m fraud scheme in U.S. - FBI

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike