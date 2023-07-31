ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Strategic leadership, compulsory in the digital age' - Former UK Minister for Africa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Duddridge stated that Business and political leaders need to understand that all their utterances can be sent worldwide with a click of a mouse and the need for them to be consistent in communications.

Sir. James-Duddridge, Member of the UK Parliament and former UK Minister for Africa
Sir. James-Duddridge, Member of the UK Parliament and former UK Minister for Africa

Recommended articles

Duddridge, one of the faculty in the coming executive leadership development programme of TEXEM UK, asserted in a statement on TEXEM’s website (www.texem.co.uk) issued by its Director, Special Projects, Caroline Lucas.

He said that, unfortunately, providing leadership in politics and business has become progressively more difficult in Africa and many parts of the world. According to the faculty, the digital age is a great opportunity, but there are also risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A thriving political career or business can be killed in a tweet or even a retweet.

Business and political leaders need to understand that all their utterances can be sent worldwide with a click of a mouse.

“Leaders need to be consistent in communications; this is widely understood.

“What is less well understood is the need for safe spaces to develop ideas, test concepts, and challenge conventional wisdom away from the glare of the digital age,” Duddridge said.

The statement explained that the coming programme, tagged “Strategic Leadership for Success in a Digital Age”, takes place from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

It revealed that the event offers an exclusive opportunity for Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors, CEOs, Chief Investment Officers, and Chief Operating Officers.

It will enable them to unlock the full potential of strategic leadership and drive their organisations to unprecedented success in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“TEXEM UK recognises that staying ahead in the digital age requires more than just understanding cutting-edge technology.

“Hence, the programme focuses on empowering participants with the requisite skills and knowledge needed to become exceptional leaders who can drive their organisations to unparalleled success,” the statement enumerated.

One unique highlight of the programme is the opportunity of a working visit to a leading company, where participants would gain firsthand insights into strategies that drive real-world success.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the benefits of participating in the programme are manifold, as it will position participants as strategic leaders prepared to excel in the digital era.

“With global economic challenges of high inflation, managing in a fluctuating foreign exchange world, rising operating costs and stiff international competition, global leaders must understand the pitfalls and opportunities of a digital age.

“Staying abreast of the latest technological tools is crucial in today’s fast-paced business landscape.

“Participants will discover how to leverage digital advancements to gain a competitive edge,” the statement added.

Some eminent Nigerians who participated in past TEXEM programmes commended the firm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ifeanyi Ani, CEO of Total Pension CPFA, TEXEM alumni, remarked, “My favourite thing about the programme would be…drawing our attention again to… change, which has been a constant in life experiences.

“You know, change in our lives, change, you know, in businesses,…the evolution of businesses and the way we do things…discussions, for example, on cyber security and mental health.

This is not just equipping us to know what is happening around us, even equipping us personally, our mental health, paying attention to the ever-evolving cyber security… Those are things I would say that made it very, very interesting”.

Ambassador Mustafa Sam, Non-Executive Director, Jaiz Bank, made the following statement:

I found that it’s quite a new approach to workshops than I’m used to because I’ve attended so many workshops organised by other organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I found that the approach made by TEXEM is quite different”.

Prof. John Peters (Former Chair of the Association of MBAs that Accredits Harvard, INSEAD, Stanford & London Business) and Professor Paul Griffith (the world’s first Professor of Management to lead a team to launch a rocket into space) are the other faculty.

Also, Ambassador Charles Crawford (Advisor to world leaders, including the late Queen of England and the President of the International Atomic Agency) is a faculty member at the coming executive leadership development programme.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NBA mourns late Supreme Court Justice Nweze

NBA mourns late Supreme Court Justice Nweze

BREAKING: Wike arrives National Assembly for ministerial screening

BREAKING: Wike arrives National Assembly for ministerial screening

'Strategic leadership, compulsory in the digital age' - Former UK Minister for Africa

'Strategic leadership, compulsory in the digital age' - Former UK Minister for Africa

Health agencies set to distribute 2m doses of NTDs drug in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa

Health agencies set to distribute 2m doses of NTDs drug in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa

BUA Group denies allegations of illicit forex dealings with CBN

BUA Group denies allegations of illicit forex dealings with CBN

Military recovers 130 illegal weapons in Plateau

Military recovers 130 illegal weapons in Plateau

'ICPC witch-hunts no one' – Chairman

'ICPC witch-hunts no one' – Chairman

Gov. Muftwang approves 3 more nominees for commissioners

Gov. Muftwang approves 3 more nominees for commissioners

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions