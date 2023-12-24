ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stop using my office to issue fake appointments to Nigerians - SGF

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SGF had earlier in the month given the same warning to unsuspecting members of the public.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Recommended articles

Akume gave the warning in a statement on Sunday by Segun Imohiosen, Head of Information, Office of the SGF, in Abuja.

He said that the warning was because of the purported fake appointments emanating from the SGF office by unscrupulous elements to swindle unsuspecting individuals.

Akume debunked the information circulating on social media, emails, text messages, and other outlets luring members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk in his office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The culprit has been using the name of the former Director Information, Willie Bassey, and these fraudulent contacts; Aliyu Isah; +234 9168487156, +234 8035557865 and email; draliyu95@gmail.com, among others to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“The general public is by this notice advised to be wary of the perpetrators of these dubious activities and their cohorts; and disregard such information being peddled around.

“Any official enquiry and clarification should follow the official communication channels of the OSGF via www.osgf.gov.ng and info@osgf.gov.ng,” he said.

Given the above, the SGF warns peddlers of such fraudulent requests to desist forthwith from using the Office to fleece unsuspecting members of the public or face the full wrath of the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SGF had earlier in the month given the same warning to unsuspecting members of the public.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hotels, cinemas, clubs in Lagos organise jaw-dropping activities at Yuletide

Hotels, cinemas, clubs in Lagos organise jaw-dropping activities at Yuletide

Kaduna Governor inaugurates centre to train 800 youths annually

Kaduna Governor inaugurates centre to train 800 youths annually

Stop using my office to issue fake appointments to Nigerians - SGF

Stop using my office to issue fake appointments to Nigerians - SGF

INEC issues certificates of return to 16 Plateau members-elect

INEC issues certificates of return to 16 Plateau members-elect

Extend kindness to those who need it, Tinubu tells Nigerians in Christmas message

Extend kindness to those who need it, Tinubu tells Nigerians in Christmas message

Gov Mohammed donates ₦100m to Bauchi vigilante groups

Gov Mohammed donates ₦100m to Bauchi vigilante groups

Onaiyekan urges political leaders to rebuild youths’ trust in Nigeria

Onaiyekan urges political leaders to rebuild youths’ trust in Nigeria

Road travelers in Abuja commend FG for 50% transport fare discount

Road travelers in Abuja commend FG for 50% transport fare discount

Nigerian student jailed 40 months in UK for threatening to bomb school

Nigerian student jailed 40 months in UK for threatening to bomb school

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

EFCC boss demands law against unexplained wealth

Nigeria Police Officers (Premium Times)

Police announce massive deployment of personnel in FCT

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

APC Chieftain calls for Tinubu urgent intervention in drug price hike

Suspected bandits kill 4 farmers, abduct 8 others in Katsina State

Suspected bandits kill 4 farmers, abduct 8 others in Katsina State