Stop rejecting corp members sent to your firm - Gov. Fintiri urge employers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also urged the corps members to accept their PPA in good faith with zeal and determination.

Gov-Umaru-Fintiri-of-Adamawa
Gov-Umaru-Fintiri-of-Adamawa

Fintiri made the remark while declaring the 2023 Batch ’B’ Stream 2 orientation programme closed at Damare orientation camp, Girei Local Government. The governor, represented by his Deputy, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, described the situation as an ‘’ugly trend,’’ saying that the state government seriously frowns at it.

“Rather, you are to accept them and accord priority to their welfare, and provide the enabling environment for them to develop their potentials,” he said.

Fintiri called on Local Government Council Chairmen, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to give corps members the necessary encouragement by supporting their community development service initiatives.

He reassured the corps members of their security in the state, saying, ''security is among the top agenda of my administration.’’

Fintiri urged the corps members to accept their postings to places of primary assignments in good faith and confront the service year with zeal and determination. He urged those posted to primary and secondary schools to see it as a noble and golden opportunity to mentor younger ones to greater heights.

Speaking earlier, NYSC state Coordinator, Jingi Denis enjoined the corps members to perform their duties with diligence while respecting the provisions of the NYSC Act and bylaws as well as workplace rules and regulations.

He advised them to respect the cultures and traditions of their host communities and contribute positively towards their development. Denis further advised them to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience which they imbibed during their orientation course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1,492 corps members successfully completed their orientation programme in the camp

