Stop congratulating me on reappontment – NNPC's Kyari tells oil, gas stakeholders

Ima Elijah

He stated that he views this reappointment as a renewed challenge and is fully committed to stabilising the oil industry.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Malam Mele Kyari, [Twitter:@IUWakilii]
In a press statement issued today, November 29, 2023, Mele Kyari expressed his gratitude to stakeholders and the Nigerian populace for their enthusiasm surrounding his reappointment by President Bola Tinubu.

However, he stated that he views this reappointment as a renewed challenge and is fully committed to stabilising the oil industry while enhancing service delivery to boost revenue.

The statement, released by the Chief Communication Officer of NNPC Limited, Olufemi O. Soneye, highlighted Kyari's appeal to stakeholders in the oil sector and the general public to rally behind the company under his leadership.

The GCEO humbly called for support to ensure the success of NNPC's mandate.

In the press statement, Kyari was quoted saying, "I kindly request all parties concerned to refrain from issuing congratulatory messages on my reappointment."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

