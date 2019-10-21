Sterling Bank returns Ake Arts and Book Festival to Lagos

Established in 2013, the festival, an initiative of the Book Buzz Foundation has brought memories, fun and conversations to the Nigerian literary space. The 2019 edition set to hold on the 23rd to the 27th of October at the Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, promises the same excitement and much more.

This year, Sterling Bank, in partnership with Ake Festival, is bringing a 4-day event themed: Black Bodies and Grey Matter. The festival will explore the nexus between the mental and physical, addressing issues such as gender nonconformity, health, literacy, body image, tattoos, and special attention will be given to issues surrounding mental health in Africa.

Over the years, Sterling Bank has sponsored the Ake Festival and together created the best festival experience possible by bringing together literary icons, artists and filmmakers from across the continent, and providing a platform for guests to interact with them as they discuss the different challenges facing Africa. Sponsoring the Ake Arts and Book Festival is in tandem with the Sterling Bank’s support for the creative industry and its belief in literacy as a tool for reform on the continent.

Thanks to Sterling Bank’s support of arts and culture, this year’s lineup of activities include book readings, film screenings, art exhibitions, workshops, performances, stage plays and special guest appearances.

If you’re looking for more reasons to attend the festival, here’s what award-winning writer and poet, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, had to say about the 2018 Ake Festival:

“I am still aglow from the memory of the Ake Festival, and amazed by the incredible energy and attention to detail in the service of the big picture.”

To learn more about the Ake Festival and stand a chance of winning a free ticket, visit the website.

