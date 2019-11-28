Cambridge University in Britain is set to return a bronze statue of a cockerel looted from Nigeria more than a century ago.

Prior to now, the cockerel, which was taken in 1897 from the Court of Benin and given to the university several years later, had been removed from public view following a protest.

University students, according to The Associated Press, had demanded the removal of the statue from public view, calling it a representative of colonial narrative.

Following the statue removal from public display, BBC reports that the Legacy of Slavery Working Party (LSWP) recommended it be returned.

Speaking on the decision to return the statue, Master of Jesus College in the university, Sonita Alleyne, said the move was not to "erase history".

According to Alleyne, the decision came after "diligent and careful" work of the LSWP into the legacy of slavery at Jesus College.

"We are an honest community, and after thorough investigation into the provenance of the Benin bronze, our job is to seek the best way forward," she added.

