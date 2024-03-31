ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

States to get ₦25bn from FG to bolster healthcare infrastructure

News Agency Of Nigeria

Filani highlighted their plan to strengthen public health units and ensure frontline health workers and civil servants receive the necessary support.

Prof. Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare [Twitter:@muhammadpate]
Prof. Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare [Twitter:@muhammadpate]

Recommended articles

Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, made this known on Saturday in Abuja at the sixth meeting of the BHCPF Ministerial Oversight Committee.

Pate said that the funds were designated for direct facility financing and workforce incentives across states.

The minister said that the initiative was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda and commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for Nigerian women, children, and vulnerable populations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the disbursement would be facilitated through gateways including the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

“This substantial investment underscores our dedication to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and supporting our healthcare workforce.

“In addition to direct facility financing and workforce incentives, a portion of the funds will be allocated by the NHIA to provide financial protection for the poorest and most vulnerable populations, further ensuring equitable access to healthcare services,” he added.

The minister announced the establishment of a dedicated reporting mechanism for citizens to report any misuse or deviation from guidelines regarding the disbursement of the funds.

“An email address and reporting line will be made available, enabling citizens to actively participate in monitoring fund implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to ensuring that healthcare resources are utilised effectively and transparently.

“Regular monitoring and oversight will be conducted to uphold the fiduciary integrity of healthcare systems, ensuring that Nigerians benefit from these resources,” Pate said.

Dr Oyebanji Filani, who spoke on behalf of Commissioners for Health and Human Services, pledged that all the states would prioritise the quality of care provided to Nigerians even after leaving the hospital.

Filani highlighted their plan to strengthen public health units and ensure frontline health workers and civil servants receive the necessary support.

“We are committed to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to good quality healthcare services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By bolstering resources at the state level and fostering stronger collaboration with the federal government, we aim to significantly improve the quality of healthcare services shortly,” he added.

He expressed optimism about the potential impact of these efforts.

“With a focus on enhancing healthcare delivery nationwide, stakeholders anticipate tangible improvements in health services across the country,” Filani said.

In his comment, Dr Muyi Aina, the Executive Director, of NPHCDA, announced a series of initiatives aimed at ensuring accountability and enhancing service delivery.

Muyi emphasised the importance of transparency in expenditure and announced the establishment of a dedicated call line for whistleblowers to report any discrepancies or malpractices observed in the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the government would leverage software technology to track expenditure at the facility level and ensure funds allocated are utilised appropriately.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Nigerian has access to the basic services they need,” he said.

Dr Kelechi Ohiri, Director-General of NHIA, underscored the importance of ensuring financial access to healthcare for all Nigerians by reducing out-of-pocket payments for healthcare services.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cost of healthy diet stood at ₦938 in February – Report

Cost of healthy diet stood at ₦938 in February – Report

Thousands of Israeli protesters call for Netanyahu's resignation over Gaza war

Thousands of Israeli protesters call for Netanyahu's resignation over Gaza war

Sickle cell disorder contributes to high rates of broken marriages in Nigeria – Group

Sickle cell disorder contributes to high rates of broken marriages in Nigeria – Group

AfDB president, Adesina wants country renamed to ‘United States of Nigeria’

AfDB president, Adesina wants country renamed to ‘United States of Nigeria’

States to get ₦25bn from FG to bolster healthcare infrastructure

States to get ₦25bn from FG to bolster healthcare infrastructure

Tinubu’s promise to transform Abuja turning out successful – Wike

Tinubu’s promise to transform Abuja turning out successful – Wike

El-Rufai plunged Kaduna into huge debt, now I can't pay salary - Gov Sani

El-Rufai plunged Kaduna into huge debt, now I can't pay salary - Gov Sani

NEMA distributes food items donated by Saudi Arabia to households in Jigawa

NEMA distributes food items donated by Saudi Arabia to households in Jigawa

Benue is least developed state in Northern Nigeria – Gov Alia

Benue is least developed state in Northern Nigeria – Gov Alia

Pulse Sports

Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

Samuel Chukwueze: Another false dawn or much-needed Milan upswing?

Samuel Chukwueze: Another false dawn or much-needed Milan upswing?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures [Sudan Tribune]

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures

A cross-section of students in a Nigerian school

Education is dying in Nigeria, people no longer read books – Afenifere leader

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

Lagos fully ready for state police – Attorney General