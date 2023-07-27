Breaking news:
Speaker names House Committee Chairmen

Bayo Wahab

El-Rufai's son and James Ibori's daughter also emerged as Chairmen of House Committees.

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
The Speaker announced the 134 standing committees at the plenary on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, former House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Mukhtar Betara all emerged as chairmen of committees.

While Wase emerged as Chairman of the House Committee on Federal Character, Betara and Doguwa were named Chairmen of the House Committee on the Federal Capital Territory and Petroleum Resources (upstream) respectively.

Son of former Kaduna State Governor, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai and Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, were also made chairmen, House Committee on House on banking regulations and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) respectively.

Others are Aminu Jaji (Ecological Fund), Miriam Onuoha (Tertiary Education Trust Fund), Abubakar Bichi (Appropriation), Afam Ogene (Renewable Energy), James Faleke (Finance), and Salam Bamidele (Public Accounts Committee).

Yusuf Gadgi and Sada Soli retained their position as Chairmen of Committees on Navy and Water Resources respectively.

Bayo Wahab

