Speaker names House Committee Chairmen

The Speaker announced the 134 standing committees at the plenary on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, former House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Mukhtar Betara all emerged as chairmen of committees.

While Wase emerged as Chairman of the House Committee on Federal Character, Betara and Doguwa were named Chairmen of the House Committee on the Federal Capital Territory and Petroleum Resources (upstream) respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Son of former Kaduna State Governor, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai and Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, were also made chairmen, House Committee on House on banking regulations and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) respectively.

Others are Aminu Jaji (Ecological Fund), Miriam Onuoha (Tertiary Education Trust Fund), Abubakar Bichi (Appropriation), Afam Ogene (Renewable Energy), James Faleke (Finance), and Salam Bamidele (Public Accounts Committee).