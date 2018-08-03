news

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has blamed the killings across Nigeria on the “failure” of President Muhammadu Buhari to “exact authority as at when due”.

Soyinka lamented the cheapening of life under the lives of Nigerians under the Buhari-led government.

The Nobel laureate stated this at the official launch of his Interventions VIII series, entitled: “Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes? (Who keeps watch over the watchmen?), Gani’s Unfinished Business,” at Freedom Park, Lagos on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

Soyinka said there were serious acts of mis-governance under the current administration, as there were lots of unforced errors being committed by Buhari.

“There are acts of mis-governance under this administration. There are unforced errors and acts that are considered being stupid; failure to secure lives; languages of self-excusing, which were condemned in the past but resurfacing all over the place,” Soyinka said according to Vanduard.

He decried that the Buhari administration over “intolerable degrees of bloodshed” adding that there was “also, failure to exact authority when and as at when due which led to the killings.”

‘’There is cheapening of lives. The value of lives in the last year or so on is on a level we haven’t witnessed in the country for long time,” Soyinka said.

He called for the election of new generation of leaders to overhaul the system.

"This was one of the reasons it had become essential that we all embark on ground clearing for new generation of leaders and to make sure that in the process, we don’t bring back what we are just getting out from. That is one of the stupid acts that we could be held responsible by the coming generation,” he added.

Soyinka said an opportunity still exist for reforms and total overturn, saying whatever it would take to secure the nation and give the people a new sense of dignity and humanity, should be done.