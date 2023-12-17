ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sowore storms Akure, demands Akeredolu’s resignation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sowore said he and other concerned citizens of the state needed to demonstrate courage by defending the constitutional rights of the people given to Akeredolu.

Omoyele Sowore (Channels)
Omoyele Sowore (Channels)

Recommended articles

Sowore at the meeting said it was necessary to rescue the state from the few individuals allegedly siphoning the resources of the state.

He also challenged the House of Assembly to show the world the letter purportedly written by Akeredolu for the medical leave, to confirm that it was not forged.

Sowore said he was not in the state concerning next year’s governorship election but to demand good governance for the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also faulted how Akeredolu had clung to power, despite his health challenges, while he continued to receive security votes outside the state.

Sowore said he and other concerned citizens of the state needed to demonstrate courage by defending the constitutional rights of the people given to Akeredolu.

He, however, blamed the people for their silence over the political crisis which, according to him, has stalled development in the state.

“We have tolerated this nonsense for too long in Ondo State.

“As we wrap up the year, we discover that we just have to intervene in the current crisis in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This crisis has been going on for more than one year now.

”They can’t show you any letter from the governor because the man is not fit to sign any document at the moment.

“There is no letter anywhere,” Sowore said.

He later called on the Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to be above board and ensure the people felt the impact of governance in the next few months.

So, it’s not about whether Akeredolu resigns or resumes but about giving ourselves the sense that whoever we are appointing into political offices are those with our interests at heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Election is coming next year and you should shine your eyes properly.

“Enough is Enough and this nonsense has to stop,” he said.

A Human Rights Lawyer, Tope Temokun, flayed how Akeredolu was ruling the state since he emerged and returned for a second term amid serious health challenges.

He, however, challenged the people of the state to continue to expose the rot in the government in the interest of the development of the state.

NAN reports that Akeredolu had been battling a protracted health challenge and reportedly transmitted power to his deputy on December 13 to proceed on medical leave.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soun inaugurates Operation Zero Potholes on Ogbomoso township roads

Soun inaugurates Operation Zero Potholes on Ogbomoso township roads

President Tinubu mourns Emir of Kuwait

President Tinubu mourns Emir of Kuwait

Police announce massive deployment of personnel in FCT

Police announce massive deployment of personnel in FCT

Katsina Speaker says Buhari is a great African leader

Katsina Speaker says Buhari is a great African leader

Sowore storms Akure, demands Akeredolu’s resignation

Sowore storms Akure, demands Akeredolu’s resignation

Tinubu condoles with Borno over death of Waziri

Tinubu condoles with Borno over death of Waziri

EFCC boss demands law against unexplained wealth

EFCC boss demands law against unexplained wealth

Relief for Fubara as Labour Party withdraws petition against his election

Relief for Fubara as Labour Party withdraws petition against his election

Former APC chairman Adamu announces retirement from politics

Former APC chairman Adamu announces retirement from politics

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

As a gesture of support and assistance, each of the freed inmates was presented with ₦10,000 to ease their transportation back to their respective homes [NAN]

FG frees 15 inmates to ease custodial overcrowding in Kastina satelite prison

Court [Dailymail]

UK Court orders P&ID to pay £20 million to Nigeria

A cross secction of the 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups inaugurated by Mamman, Minister of Education in Minna [NAN]

NECO buys 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups for exam operations — FG is happy

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Gov Otti signs Greater Aba Development Authority bill into law