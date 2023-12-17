Sowore storms Akure, demands Akeredolu’s resignation

Sowore at the meeting said it was necessary to rescue the state from the few individuals allegedly siphoning the resources of the state.

He also challenged the House of Assembly to show the world the letter purportedly written by Akeredolu for the medical leave, to confirm that it was not forged.

Sowore said he was not in the state concerning next year’s governorship election but to demand good governance for the citizens.

He also faulted how Akeredolu had clung to power, despite his health challenges, while he continued to receive security votes outside the state.

Sowore said he and other concerned citizens of the state needed to demonstrate courage by defending the constitutional rights of the people given to Akeredolu.

He, however, blamed the people for their silence over the political crisis which, according to him, has stalled development in the state.

“We have tolerated this nonsense for too long in Ondo State.

“As we wrap up the year, we discover that we just have to intervene in the current crisis in the state.

“This crisis has been going on for more than one year now.

”They can’t show you any letter from the governor because the man is not fit to sign any document at the moment.

“There is no letter anywhere,” Sowore said.

He later called on the Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to be above board and ensure the people felt the impact of governance in the next few months.

So, it’s not about whether Akeredolu resigns or resumes but about giving ourselves the sense that whoever we are appointing into political offices are those with our interests at heart.

“Election is coming next year and you should shine your eyes properly.

“Enough is Enough and this nonsense has to stop,” he said.

A Human Rights Lawyer, Tope Temokun, flayed how Akeredolu was ruling the state since he emerged and returned for a second term amid serious health challenges.

He, however, challenged the people of the state to continue to expose the rot in the government in the interest of the development of the state.