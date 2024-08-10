ADVERTISEMENT
Southern Kaduna union happy members didn't join nationwide hunger protest

News Agency Of Nigeria

SOKAPU reiterated its appeal to members to remain law-abiding and stay off politically motivated protests.

A statement by Jeremiah Maikano, its National Youth Wing Coordinator, urged members to focus on praying for wisdom for the nation’s leaders.

“We took the stance to stay away because previous protests in Kaduna State escalated into violence and looting.

“They also left many law-abiding citizens killed or injured,” it said.

The group sympathised with those affected by the violence and called on security agencies to recover all stolen goods while also ensuring that those responsible were brought to justice.

SOKAPU reiterated its appeal to members to remain law-abiding and stay off politically motivated protests.

The statement encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayer, trusting that the nation’s challenges would eventually become history.

