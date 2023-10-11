ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Southeast remains pivotal to Nigeria's growth – Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President hailed the infrastructural developments embarked upon by Imo state governor, Uzodimma.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, in a statement, said Tinubu stated this in Owerri, Imo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu spoke at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign in Imo.

NAN also reports that the governorship election in Imo is slated to be held on Nov. 11, 2023, alongside other off-season polls in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu said all hands must be on deck for the development of the country.

The President hailed the infrastructural developments embarked upon by the state governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma.

Tinubu, who called on the people of Imo to rally around Uzodimma’s second term bid, noted that his continuity in office was the best option for the people of the state.

” Gov. Hope Uzodimma has done exceedingly well in terms of infrastructural developments and in terms of value addition to the State of Imo.

” From the past N3 billion to N16 billion, he increased the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to over N30 billion per annum. He has built some state-of-the-art roads here in Imo State as well as several developmental strides.

ADVERTISEMENT

” The good people of Imo, I have seen your faces. I have seen the faces of hope, I have seen the faces of resilience and determination. We cannot afford to be complacent on Nov. 11."

Tinubu urged the people of the state to go out and re-elect the governor for another term of four years for him to complete his noble objectives for the people of the state.

“I want to assure you that the President is solidly, 1,000 per cent, behind Gov Uzodimma. He holds him in the highest esteem.”

Tinubu emphasised that for the purpose of consolidation and continuity, it was important for the people of Imo to rally around Uzodimma and get him re-elected for a second term.

Earlier on arrival, the vice president was received by the Imo State Governor and was hosted to a reception by the state traditional rulers led by His Royal Majesty Eze Okeke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The royal fathers pledged support for the governor and the Tinubu administration.

Speaking at the rally, Uzodimma said the APC remained the party to beat, adding that he has surpassed the people’s expectations of him.

He promised to do more than he had done in his first term in office, stressing that transparency, equity and fairness will be utmost in his administration.

Also, the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, called on the people of the state to remain with the party at the centre as the pedigree of the Imo governor had continued to be distinct.

Other dignitaries who graced the event included the Governors of Kwara, Benue, Ogun, Yobe, Cross River, Jigawa, Ebonyi, Sokoto and Ekiti States, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also in attendance were APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Alhaji Ali Bukar-Dalori; Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu; Senators Adams Oshiomhole, Osita Izunaso and Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enugu govt directs firm to pay ₦1bn for alleged tax non remittances

Enugu govt directs firm to pay ₦1bn for alleged tax non remittances

Southeast remains pivotal to Nigeria's growth – Tinubu

Southeast remains pivotal to Nigeria's growth – Tinubu

Kaduna records 156 infections, 20 diphtheria deaths in 7 months – Official

Kaduna records 156 infections, 20 diphtheria deaths in 7 months – Official

CAN advises Israel, Palestine to halt hostilities, embrace dialogue

CAN advises Israel, Palestine to halt hostilities, embrace dialogue

Lagos Police arrest 3 suspected fraudsters who bait victims with dollars

Lagos Police arrest 3 suspected fraudsters who bait victims with dollars

Tinubu makes 6 fresh appointments

Tinubu makes 6 fresh appointments

ASUU opposes TETFund on inclusion of private varsities in projects

ASUU opposes TETFund on inclusion of private varsities in projects

Senate yet to receive official briefing on N-Power suspension

Senate yet to receive official briefing on N-Power suspension

Girl-Child Day: Students, others want boys to also be celebrated

Girl-Child Day: Students, others want boys to also be celebrated

Pulse Sports

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations