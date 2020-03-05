Governors of Nigeria’s oil rich south-south states have announced a plan to establish a security outfit that will safeguard the region.

The governors made the announcement in Asaba, the Delta state capital, on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The region has been plagued by the criminal activities of vandals who rupture pipelines, kidnappers, bandits, robbers, cultists and pirates for as long as anyone can remember.

In Asaba, the governors resolved to revive the Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Edo and Delta (BRACED) commission, “which will handle the formation of the local security outfit."

Amotekun sets the pace

In early January, governors of Nigeria’s Southwest states announced their own security outfit which they called Amotekun.

After Amotekun was declared illegal by the federal government, the governors went through a painstaking process of making the outfit legal through their respective attorney generals and legislatures.

The governors of Nigeria’s Southeast geopolitical region have also announced plans to establish their own security outfit.

However, northern governors have washed their hands off and denounced a regional northern security outfit championed by their youths.