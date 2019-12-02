A South African policeman, Austin Reynold, has been convicted of killing a Nigerian identified as Ebuka Okoli.

Reynold was said to have committed the crime in Durban, a coastal city in Kwa Zulu-Natal province.

The deceased was reported to have been peddling drug in South Africa.

Three days after being found guilty of shooting Okoli at close range and robbing him during an unauthorised raid in a community where the deceased was living, a court, on Monday, December 2, 2019, sentenced Reynold to 30 years imprisonment.

Prior to the sentence, the suspect was charged with one count of murder and three counts of robbery.

Reynold 's accomplice in the raid, Brinley Pallo, testified against him while giving his testimony before Judge Shyam Gyanda.