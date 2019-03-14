On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, around 10 a.m, a three-storey building at Ita-Faaji in Lagos Island collapsed.
In the building was a school, Ohen Nursery and Primary School. At the time the building collapsed, it was believed that 120 school children were in it.
Parents, family members, residents rushed to the scene to rescue those trapped in the rubble. Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Civil Defence Force (NSCDC) later came to start official rescue operations.
Pulse Nigeria was on the ground to witness the rescue operations. Here is a photo essay on the unfortunate incident.
A school child being taken out of the rubble (Pulse)
Another unconscious child taken out of the debris (Pulse)
A jubilant crowd cheers as a conscious girl is rescued (Pulse)
Water is poured on a school child after being rescued (Pulse)
Tears of joy, a woman lifts her hands in the air as she watches a child being rescued (Pulse)
Shock and pain on the faces of onlookers (Pulse)
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at the site of the collapsed building (Pulse)
A corpse being taken away from the site of the collapsed building (Pulse)
A rescue operative at the site of the collapsed building (Pulse)
A fire fighter gazes into nothing (Pulse)
Local residents helping in rescue efforts (Pulse)
A man uses an angle grinder to cut through an iron rod (Pulse)
A Julius Berger truck at the scene (Pulse)
Members of the Red Cross at the scene (Pulse)
A fire fighter quenches his thirst (Pulse)
Onlookers watching the rescue efforts going on (Pulse)
A soldier instructs local residents to step down from the rescue operations (Pulse)