On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, around 10 a.m, a three-storey building at Ita-Faaji in Lagos Island collapsed.

In the building was a school, Ohen Nursery and Primary School. At the time the building collapsed, it was believed that 120 school children were in it.

Parents, family members, residents rushed to the scene to rescue those trapped in the rubble. Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Civil Defence Force (NSCDC) later came to start official rescue operations.

Pulse Nigeria was on the ground to witness the rescue operations. Here is a photo essay on the unfortunate incident.