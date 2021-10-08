RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Some lawmakers slept through Buhari's budget presentation

The president's budget speech was a snooze-fest for a couple of legislators.

President Muhammadu Buhari presents N16.39trn 2022 Budget proposal to joint session of NASS. [Twitter-Punch]
Some lawmakers couldn't wait to hit the sack, as President Muhammadu Buhari presented his 2022 budget proposal before a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Budget presentations are typically bore-fest and snooze-fest affairs even for the most mathematical and ardent of listeners, and Buhari is not exactly the most eloquent, inspiring speaker out there.

Sleeping lawmakers caught on TV (SaharaReporters)
It is little wonder that television cameras panned to a couple of dozing lawmakers, as the president reeled out line items in his N16.39 trillion budget of 'Economic Growth and Sustainability.'

The 2022 appropriation bill is predicated on a crude oil benchmark price of $57 per barrel, and a daily oil production estimate of 1.88 million barrels per day.

