Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the Vice President disclosed this while presiding over a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday at the Presidential Villa.

The governors had made a presentation at the NEC on how the states could collaborate effectively with the Federal Government on the implementation of the recently approved N2.3 trillion stimulus programme.

They welcomed the plan and expressed commitment to work with the Federal Government.

Osinbajo said that two state governors could join the committee for the implementation phase of the plan as such would not only be helpful but bring synergy.

“Besides, state governments will also be actively involved in the process of executing projects in the plan, especially such projects based in the domains of respective states, in collaboration with other stakeholders and partners,’’ he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had while receiving the report of the ESC, described it as a ‘National Plan’ which had gone through wide consultations.

Meanwhile, Gov. Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State virtually briefed State House correspondents after the NEC meeting.

El-Rufai, who is also the Chairman of the NGF ad hoc committee on the collaborative implementation of the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), commended the Osinbajo-led ESC for a job well-done.

He said state governments were committed to the successful implementation of the plan.

“The presentation we made to NEC is the consensus of the governors in reaction to the Economic Sustainability Plan.

“First, all the state governments expressed gratitude to the President, FEC, Minister of Finance, CBN Governor and other agencies for coming up with this plan.

“All the 36 states governors deliberated on the plan and fully supported and endorsed every aspect of it.’’

According to El-Rufai, the governors recognise the role that they have to play in implementing this plan in separate areas.

“In agriculture, each state is to make available 20 hectares of land for cultivation and with the contribution of lands from States.

“In Mass housing, NEC welcomes the plan to build 300,000 housing units across the country with an average of ten thousand homes per State,” he said.

He said there was need for a nationwide mortgage system to support the plan.