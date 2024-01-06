ADVERTISEMENT
Soludo wants military troops to find criminals in their hiding places in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

Soludo reiterated the call by his administration to those still hibernating in forests to lay down their arms.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo [Facebook/Charles Chukwuma Soludo]

Soludo gave the commendation when he received visiting General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff and members of his team in Awka on Saturday.

He confirmed that the armed forces played a crucial role in the prevailing peace in Anambra.

The governor noted that the military had liberated eight local government areas in Anambra that were under the siege of criminals.

At a closed-door meeting with the visitors, the governor requested the deployment of military men and materials to eliminate the safe havens where criminals hid in the state.

"When we declared war on the criminals, they couldn’t withstand the force," he noted.

Soludo reiterated the call by his administration to those still hibernating in forests to lay down their arms, embrace amnesty and rehabilitation, and abandon violence.

"I must thank the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Police, other security agencies and the local vigilance group for the significant progress achieved in restoring peace and security to Anambra," Soludo said.

Earlier, General Musa acknowledged improved security in Anambra and assured Governor Soludo of the military's continued commitment to securing the state.

He said he and his team visited to strengthen the partnership between Anambra and the Nigerian armed forces to ensure peace and sustainable development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

