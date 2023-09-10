Soludo praises Tinubu for 'graciously' giving South-East juicy portfolios

Soludo expressed his delight over Tinubu's gesture towards the South East during the courtesy visit of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to his office on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Besides Umahi, other members of Tinubu's cabinet from the South-East include Doris Uzoka (Minister of Industry, Trade and investment), Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Minister of State for Labour and Employment), Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye (Women Affairs Minister), and Uche Nnaji (Minister of innovation, science, and technology)

Speaking during the visit, Soludo reckoned that giving the Ministry of Works to the South East was huge, noting that you can only get what you bargain for in politics.

He said, “In politics, you don’t get what you deserve but what you bargain for with votes.

“Given the totality of votes we contributed from the southeast and looking at the ministerial portfolios, we may not have the basis to begin to demand for “juicy” portfolios but the president graciously gave us one of our finest and best, one of the few engineers who pioneered concrete pavement as current standard for road construction.

“What you said about the possibility of coming back again for us to move around in Anambra State will be fantastic because we have fundamental challenges on road infrastructure and especially how it’s delivered by the federal government.”

The governor reminded Umahi that all the federal roads in Anambra State are dilapidated and thus need the quick intervention of the Federal Government.

“The federal government is staying in Abuja and trying to award road contracts in all nooks and crannies of the country.

