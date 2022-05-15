RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu told me he's sad over killings, sit-at-home order in Southeast - Soludo

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Soludo said this after he visited Kanu at his detention facility in Abuja.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter:Punch]
Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said that the leader of the proscribed group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is unhappy over the killings and enforcement of the sit-at-home order in the South East.

This was conveyed in a statement issued on Sunday, May 15, 2022, by the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime.

The statement confirmed that Soludo held a meeting with the detained IPOB leader at his detention facility in Abuja on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The governor said Kanu had told him during their interaction that he's displeased with the current insecurity, killings and the brutally enforced sit-at-home order in the South East.

The order has been enforced by groups who claimed to act on behalf of the IPOB leader.

The statement noted that, “Kanu is in support of continuation of the search for a sustainable solution to the insecurity in the South-Eastern part of the country."

According to him, “Kanu informed me that if given the opportunity, he would make a broadcast that would address the degenerating security situation in the South-East under the guise of agitation.

“I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanuo May 13 to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South-East.

“He was in very high spirit and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere.

“He expressed sadness over what he described as ‘sacrilegious killings’ of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminality, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless sit at home perpetrated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB.

“He (Kanu) assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace,” he said.

