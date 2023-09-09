Soludo leads 1,000-man health walk in Awka

Soludo made the call after leading no fewer than 1,000 residents on a monthly walk organised by the Anambra State Sports Development Commission at the Awka Township Stadium on Saturday.

The theme of the monthly walk is: “Solution Walk For Healthy Living”.

The governor said apart from going to hospital to access medical care, routine exercise is a cheaper way of maintaining good health.

He said his administration is determined to evolve a healthy population while promising to lead the walk at least one Saturday in every month.

“We shall make this a routine and I will be here to walk with you at least one Saturday every month.

“A healthy youth, healthy women, healthy adults and healthy senior citizens population makes healthy nation,” he said.

Soludo commended corps members who turned out in their numbers for keying into the exercise and urged them to imbibe the Anambra spirit of hard work and enterprise.

“Develop a passion as a corps member, learn marketable skills and you will become a creator of value and employer of labour very soon.

“About 100 corps members are going through our “one youth twoWwoWwww“ programme, I encourage you to continue because in Anambra, we build people on a sustainable basis,” said.

For his part, Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission, thanked Soludo for approving the programme and demonstrating his love for sports by identifying directly with the people.

Onyedum promised to make subsequent editions bigger, better and rotational across the major cities in the state subject to the approval of the governor.

He thanked participants at the event for coming out en masse to walk with the governor while urging them to make it a habit on an individual basis.