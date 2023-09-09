ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soludo leads 1,000-man health walk in Awka

News Agency Of Nigeria

He thanked participants at the event for coming out en masse to walk with the governor while urging them to make it a habit on an individual basis.

Soludo leads 1,000-man health walk in Awka. [NAN]
Soludo leads 1,000-man health walk in Awka. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Soludo made the call after leading no fewer than 1,000 residents on a monthly walk organised by the Anambra State Sports Development Commission at the Awka Township Stadium on Saturday.

The theme of the monthly walk is: “Solution Walk For Healthy Living”.

The governor said apart from going to hospital to access medical care, routine exercise is a cheaper way of maintaining good health.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his administration is determined to evolve a healthy population while promising to lead the walk at least one Saturday in every month.

“We shall make this a routine and I will be here to walk with you at least one Saturday every month.

“A healthy youth, healthy women, healthy adults and healthy senior citizens population makes healthy nation,” he said.

Soludo commended corps members who turned out in their numbers for keying into the exercise and urged them to imbibe the Anambra spirit of hard work and enterprise.

“Develop a passion as a corps member, learn marketable skills and you will become a creator of value and employer of labour very soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“About 100 corps members are going through our “one youth twoWwoWwww“ programme, I encourage you to continue because in Anambra, we build people on a sustainable basis,” said.

For his part, Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission, thanked Soludo for approving the programme and demonstrating his love for sports by identifying directly with the people.

Onyedum promised to make subsequent editions bigger, better and rotational across the major cities in the state subject to the approval of the governor.

He thanked participants at the event for coming out en masse to walk with the governor while urging them to make it a habit on an individual basis.

“The turn-out today was impressive, roughly 1,000 people, we hope to hit 10,000 soon as we progress because, with the approval of Mr Governor, it is now a monthly affair,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu, Shetimma on victory at tribunal

Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu, Shetimma on victory at tribunal

Over 1,000 people killed in Morocco after earthquake hit on Friday

Over 1,000 people killed in Morocco after earthquake hit on Friday

I love Nigerian cuisines, culture, says Chinese chieftaincy title holder

I love Nigerian cuisines, culture, says Chinese chieftaincy title holder

Nigeria, Ghana sign MoU to boost rice, wheat, soya beans farming

Nigeria, Ghana sign MoU to boost rice, wheat, soya beans farming

Being elderly looks like death sentence in Nigeria – Clinical psychologist

Being elderly looks like death sentence in Nigeria – Clinical psychologist

The G-20 family will remain incomplete without Nigeria - Tinubu

The G-20 family will remain incomplete without Nigeria - Tinubu

Police burst phone-stealing syndicate, recover 4 tricycles in Yenagoa

Police burst phone-stealing syndicate, recover 4 tricycles in Yenagoa

Soludo leads 1,000-man health walk in Awka

Soludo leads 1,000-man health walk in Awka

Tinubu condoles King of Morocco over devastating earthquake

Tinubu condoles King of Morocco over devastating earthquake

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses