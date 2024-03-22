Soludo joins Makinde to flag off 32.2km circular road infrastructure in Ibadan

Soludo also inaugurated three junction improvement projects at Agodi-Gate, Civic Centre and Idi Ape, all in the Ibadan metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 32.2km road is the South-East segment of the 110-km circular road, designed to encircle Ibadan, the state capital.

NAN also reports that the road, named after a former governor of the state, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, is aimed at easing the flow of traffic within the city.

Soludo, in his remarks, urged Nigerians to play their part in making the country one of the most powerful nations on earth.

This, he said, could be achieved by each individual getting involved in the life-changing and transformative development of the country for the generations to come.

“It has pleased God to make Nigeria the greatest and largest black nation on earth, and we have to learn from each other and support each other to move it forward,” he said.

Soludo, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), commended Makinde for deeming it fit to construct a project like the circular road, saying it would fast-track the economic and infrastructural development of the state.

“I’m here to thank you and encourage you. Politicians think about the next elections but statemen think about the next generations.

“What we are witnessing today, the flag-off of this circular road and the junctions improvement inauguration, were good projects, particularly, this circular road project, is a project for the future,” Soludo said.

Also speaking, the host governor, Makinde, said that the project was targeted at enhancing the economic development of the state when completed.

“This is not time to focus on things that divide us. Rather, we should be interested in things that will unite us and things that will be used for further development.

“It is also time to think sustainably. This project is a product of thinking sustainably because about 20 years ago, past leaders dreamt of it but our administration is actualising the dream by taking action that will secure the future.

“This is a project that will make a better future for us in Ibadan land and Oyo State in general,” he said.

The governor said that the 34km Northeast wing of the circular road would be awarded for clearing in the next few weeks.

He said the wing would lead to Moniya where Ibadan dry port and Ibadan train station are situated.

Makinde further stated that 60 per cent of the contract sum had been paid to the two construction companies handling the projects.

The Commissioner for Public Works, Prof Daud Sangodoyin, in his address, said the first section of the road, starting from Lagos end to Jagun village, totalling 15.5km, was contracted to Craneburg Construction Company.

Sangodoyin also said the remaining 16.7 kilometres, from Jagun village to Ife road junction, was contracted to Kopek Construction Company.

