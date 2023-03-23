Soludo condoles Onitsha market fire victims

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fire on Tuesday razed a two-storey building housing the Onitsha main market Police Station and shops here they sell fabrics.

The Governor expressed sadness over the early morning fire with attendant loss of goods and property worth millions of naira.

“I want to reiterate the need for all to be extra vigilant in preventing outbreak of fire incidences in the markets, offices and even our homes

“I commend the efforts of the Fire-fighters and other security agencies who battled to contain the inferno,” he said.