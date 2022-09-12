RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soludo condemns attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Bayo Wahab

Soludo says his administration is determined to wipe out every act of criminality in the state.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State. (NAN)
Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State. (NAN)

Recommended articles

The gunmen opened fire on the convoy of the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District on Sunday, September 11, 2022, killing some of his aides.

Ubah narrowly escaped from the scene as many believe the attack might be an assassination attempt on the lawmaker.

Soludo’s Reaction: Condemning the attack, Soludo in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said his administration is determined to wipe out every act of criminality in the state.

This is the last ditched-effort of a sinking boat by these criminal elements”, the governor said.

He assured the people of the state all security agencies in Anambra are now on full alert to fish out the perpetrators of the attack, adding that the attackers would be made to face the full wrath of the law when apprehended.

Soludo also commiserated with the families of the senator’s aides who lost their lives as well as the State Commissioner of Police, for the policemen who also lost their lives.

Casualty Unknown: Meanwhile, the state police command spokesman, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident saying there was an attack on the men of the command at Enugwu-Ukwu, but insisted that the casualty figure were still unknown.

The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has today (Sunday), led police operatives to the scene where sporadic shootings took place in Enug-Ukwu.

“Though the details of the incident are still sketchy, operatives are on the ground there as operations are going on and the situation is being monitored.

The police promised that further details about the incident would soon be communicated.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Ifeanyi Ubah survived an attack on his convoy

How Ifeanyi Ubah survived an attack on his convoy

JAMB scraps mop-up UTME; insists on no bio-metric, no examination policy

JAMB scraps mop-up UTME; insists on no bio-metric, no examination policy

Lagos 2023: ADC's Funso Doherty spills agenda for creative youths, SMEs

Lagos 2023: ADC's Funso Doherty spills agenda for creative youths, SMEs

APC spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, spills real reason for PDP crisis

APC spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, spills real reason for PDP crisis

Parents react as FG and ASUU face off in court to settle dispute

Parents react as FG and ASUU face off in court to settle dispute

Peter Obi urges FG to fish out gunmen who attacked Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy

Peter Obi urges FG to fish out gunmen who attacked Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy

FG vs ASUU: Court adjourns proceedings till Friday

FG vs ASUU: Court adjourns proceedings till Friday

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

NDLEA arrests 761 drugs suspects, seizes 11,000kg of drugs in Kaduna State

NDLEA arrests 761 drugs suspects, seizes 11,000kg of drugs in Kaduna State

Trending

Tukur Mamu

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Queen Elizabeth during one of her visits to Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Here's why Elizabeth was officially titled 'Queen of Nigeria'

Fraud suspect, Chidozie Collins Obasi. [Twitter:@FBIPhiladelphia]

How wanted Nigerian carried out over $31m fraud scheme in U.S. - FBI

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno