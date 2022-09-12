Soludo condemns attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

The gunmen opened fire on the convoy of the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District on Sunday, September 11, 2022, killing some of his aides.

Ubah narrowly escaped from the scene as many believe the attack might be an assassination attempt on the lawmaker.

Soludo’s Reaction: Condemning the attack, Soludo in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said his administration is determined to wipe out every act of criminality in the state.

“This is the last ditched-effort of a sinking boat by these criminal elements”, the governor said.

He assured the people of the state all security agencies in Anambra are now on full alert to fish out the perpetrators of the attack, adding that the attackers would be made to face the full wrath of the law when apprehended.

Soludo also commiserated with the families of the senator’s aides who lost their lives as well as the State Commissioner of Police, for the policemen who also lost their lives.

Casualty Unknown: Meanwhile, the state police command spokesman, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident saying there was an attack on the men of the command at Enugwu-Ukwu, but insisted that the casualty figure were still unknown.

“The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has today (Sunday), led police operatives to the scene where sporadic shootings took place in Enug-Ukwu.

“Though the details of the incident are still sketchy, operatives are on the ground there as operations are going on and the situation is being monitored.