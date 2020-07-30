The Nigerian Army says a soldier shot a superior officer to death in the military's northeast theatre.

Army spokesperson, Colonel Sagir Musa, announced in a Thursday, July 30, 2020 statement that the incident happened on Wednesday, July 29.

The trooper serving in 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State allegedly 'went beserk' and fired at the officer around 10:30 am.

"The incident happened when the soldier approached the officer who was standing in front of the Unit's Headquarters making a phone call," Musa said.

Although the Army did not disclose the names of the personnel involved, sources in media reports have identified the accused soldier as Private Azunna Maduabuchi.

The deceased has also been identified as Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi, who reportedly got married in late 2019.

Colonel Musa said the attacker has been arrested while authorities investigate the incident.

"General situation in the unit is calm," he said.